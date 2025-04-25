ED summons Tasmac MD, three officials in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering probe

CHENNAI: A day after the Madras High Court dismissed the petitions by Tasmac and the state government against the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) raids on the Tasmac premises last month, the central agency on Thursday issued summons to four senior Tasmac officials, including its managing director Dr S Visakan, for questioning in the alleged Rs 1,000 crore money laundering scam that the agency is investigating, official sources said.

Apart from Visakan, summons has been issued to three other top officials, including general managers, of the state-owned liquor distribution firm. They are slated to appear before the ED’s Chennai zonal office in Nungambakkam next week, sources indicated.

The quartet had already been issued summons earlier, but they sought more time to submit the documents which the ED had asked for. Incidentally, Visakan and three other officers had filed individual affidavits before the Madras High Court alleging harassment by ED during their searches from March 6-8 at the company’s office in Egmore, Chennai. However, the court found no evidence of harassment as alleged by the petitioners.

The ED probe is based on 41 FIRs registered by the state Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) alleging corruption in Tasmac operations from 2017-2024. According to an internal note of ED, Tasmac’s head office was specifically searched as it is a central repository and custodian of records relating to key operational domains, retail sales, supply orders, tender processes, staff transfers and inspections, all of which were implicated in the predicate offences.