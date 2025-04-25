‘Extend CM’s breakfast, ban social media for students’

CHENNAI: Request to extend Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme up to Class 8, a ban on social media for students, and ensuring timely issuance of free bus passes to students were some of the key demands made by the MLAs during a discussion on budget demand for school and higher education departments in the Assembly on Thursday.

CPM MLA M Chinnadurai said the breakfast scheme has been widely welcomed by people and appealed to the CM to extend it up to Class 8 in government and aided schools.

Besides urging to ensure issuance of free bus pass on the first day of every academic year, he also appealed to the government to increase the distance eligible for availing of bus pass to 40 kilometres.

Congress MLA ST Ramachandran spoke on the need to protect children from adverse impact of the social media. Stating that countries like Australia have imposed severe restrictions on use of such platforms by children aged below 16, he said the state should consider a ban on platforms, especially Instagram and Snapchat, for this age group.

Former Higher Education Minister and AIADMK MLA KP Anbalagan alleged the number of students enrolling in higher education institutions is on the decline. Minister Govi Chezhiaan, however, pointed out various measures being taken to boost enrolment.