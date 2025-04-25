'Hold digital survey for mining of small minerals'

COIMBATORE: An environmental outfit comprising mainly farmers has urged the Tamil Nadu government to issue computerised slips and hold digital survey for taking minor minerals from stone quarries.

In a petition to the chief minister's special cell by farmers in the name of Tamil Nadu Environment Protection Movement and Anti-Illegal Quarrying Committee, they urged the government to adopt a slew of measures to prevent illegal mining from stone quarries.

"We welcome the Tamil Nadu government's announcement of implementing a metric system for measuring minor minerals taken from stone quarries. It would help prevent looting of minerals," said K Sivaprakash, a coordinator of the movement.

"At present, 2,000 quarries are active in Tamil Nadu and more than 6,000 have been abandoned after taking minerals. Most of the quarries, which are in operation, are being operated without necessary permission as the licences had expired. Those are operated illegally," he said.

"A fine of 15 times should be imposed on those looting government property under the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Act, 1959. As per the HC's order, the government should install CCTV cameras around quarries to monitor the activities," he added.