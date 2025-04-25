New Kumbakonam university to be named after M Karunanidhi

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Thursday announced in the Assembly that a new university named after former CM M Karunanidhi will be established in Kumbakonam in recognition of his contributions to the advancement of education in the state.

Replying to a discussion on a special mention by leaders of all political parties, except the AIADMK and the BJP, on the need for a university in the name of Karunanidhi, the CM said. although several leaders were instrumental in establishing educational institutions that went on to gain pre-eminence, Karunanidhi’s contributions were significant.

Stalin said in recognition of Karunanidhi’s tireless efforts for the advancement of education, and for his role in formulating various initiatives towards education, a university will soon be established in Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district, which was the leader’s native district. The former CM’s birthplace, Thirukkuvalai, however, is now part of Nagapattinam district that was carved out of Thanjavur in 1991.

The government was already mulling such a move since Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan said in March in Erode that the government was planning a new university in Karunanidhi’s name in the district. Once established, this will be the 23rd state university. New state universities were last established in 2012. Though the DMK government passed a bill to form a new university for Siddha medicine, it is pending with the President for assent.