New Kumbakonam university to be named after M Karunanidhi

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Thursday announced in the Assembly that a new university named after former CM M Karunanidhi will be established in Kumbakonam in recognition of his contributions to the advancement of education in the state.
Replying to a discussion on a special mention by leaders of all political parties, except the AIADMK and the BJP, on the need for a university in the name of Karunanidhi, the CM said. although several leaders were instrumental in establishing educational institutions that went on to gain pre-eminence, Karunanidhi’s contributions were significant.
Stalin said in recognition of Karunanidhi’s tireless efforts for the advancement of education, and for his role in formulating various initiatives towards education, a university will soon be established in Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district, which was the leader’s native district. The former CM’s birthplace, Thirukkuvalai, however, is now part of Nagapattinam district that was carved out of Thanjavur in 1991.
The government was already mulling such a move since Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan said in March in Erode that the government was planning a new university in Karunanidhi’s name in the district. Once established, this will be the 23rd state university. New state universities were last established in 2012. Though the DMK government passed a bill to form a new university for Siddha medicine, it is pending with the President for assent.
The CM said he was making the announcement in deference to the requests made by various leaders in the Assembly. The leaders reasoned that since universities have been functioning in the names of former CMs like K Kamaraj, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, it is only appropriate that a university be established in Karunanidhi’s name.
PMK floor leader GK Mani said it was on his request that Karunanidhi formed the Muthukumaran Committee and later Samacheer Kalvi was introduced in the state based on the panel’s recommendation.
Stating that he heard that the CM is hesitant to establish a university in his father’s name, Mani said Stalin need not hesitate since a university in the name of Karunanidhi is eminently appropriate.
Leader of the House Duraimurugan recalled he was a syndicate member of the UoM when MG Ramachandran was the CM. At that time, when there was a move to confer honorary doctorate on MGR, Karunanidhi asked him to propose the idea in the syndicate and subsequently the doctorate was conferred.