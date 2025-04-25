Renowned gynaecologist Dr Kousalya passes away at 93

DINDIGUL: Renowned gynaecologist and life trustee of Gandhigram Trust Dr R Kousalya Devi passed away in Dindigul on Thursday morning following prolonged illness. She was 93.

Born in 1931, Dr Devi after graduating from the Madras Medical College in 1959 dedicated herself to public service for the remainder of her life.

Besides her association with the Gandhigram Trust, Dr Devi is known for her service at its Kasturba hospital where she joined in the early 1960s.

Under her stewardship, Kasturba hospital won the state award 14 times and the national award twice for its contribution to family welfare service.

She also served as the vice-president of Lakshmi Seva Sangham, Gandhigram.

Further, Dr Devi is a recipient of a number of prominent awards, among which are the RR Keithan Gold Medal, Aram Award and Stree Ratna Award recognising her efforts in the domain of healthcare.

Condoling the demise of Dr Devi, Dindigul MP R Sachithanantham said, “She is the true example of hard work and determination. In the 1960s she used to travel to tribal and remote areas to render medical services. “

He added, “We cannot even imagine those times when no electric power or roads were available in Dindigul district. We are deeply saddened by the loss of such a humble soul.”