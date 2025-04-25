Special drive to trace absentees in class 10, 12 exams

COIMBATORE: The officers of the district school education department have launched a special drive to trace government school students who were absent in the recent Class 10 and 12 board examinations. The drive aimed to encourage them to write the upcoming supplementary examinations, and help them clear the respective subjects they failed to attend.

Headmasters of government high and higher secondary schools in the district have been instructed to ask reasons for failing to attend the respective subjects in the examinations held in March and April by phone call or visiting their homes.

Official sources said, around 75,000 students wrote the Class 10 and 12 examinations in the district. On average, 150 to 200 students were absent from each subject during both examinations.

A top educational officer in Coimbatore told TNIE, "We have instructed all headmasters to ensure absentees attend the supplementary examination that will be held in June and July. Meanwhile, we ordered headmasters to collect details of absentees and trace them by call or visit their homes and find out the reason for failing to attend the exams."

"Besides, if students were absent for subjects, headmasters should help them apply for the supplementary exams when the Directorate of Government Examinations releases the exam notification. Further, we have instructed headmasters to give special coaching to students in necessary subjects through teachers," he said.

He further said that if students clear the subject in the supplementary exam, they can continue their studies without any break.

A headmaster at a government higher secondary school in Sulur block told TNIE, "A student did not write the Mathematics exam on April 7. The class teacher contacted the student by phone and it was established that the student could not attend the exam due to fever. As the student is ready to write the supplementary exam, we would guide him to write the exam and clear the subject."