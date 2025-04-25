Students body urges V-Cs to boycott Governor RN Ravi's conference in Ooty

CHENNAI: Federation of student organisations, Tamil Nadu (FSO-TN) urged the vice chancellors of universities not to participate in the conference convened by the Governor RN Ravi in Ooty on April 25 and 26. It has also demanded the state government to take action against those who take part in it.

FSO-TN is formed by at least 14 student organisations, many of them affiliated to political parties, including DMK, Congress and Left, among others.

In a statement on Thursday, it also demanded the resignation of Ravi, claiming the governor interfering in university affairs is unconstitutional as it exceeds his bounds of authority.

The statement reads, “The governor had been hindering the development of universities and welfare of students by interfering in the university affairs for the past several years. The recent SC verdict delivered justice against his overreach. Tamil Nadu students thank Chief Minister MK Stalin and the SC judges for this.”

“Through this, RSS plot to saffronise the educational activities right from appointment of V-Cs has been legally thwarted. However, the governor appears to be defying the judgment,” said FSO-TN. The body further said, “On what rights the governor is convening the conference of V-Cs of central, state and private universities in Ooty, as his chancellor post is just an ornamental one.”

The student organisations said, “Knowing well that V-Cs will not attend the conference, this seems like an effort to sway private universities by showing power of the union government.”

The statement also said it is also inappropriate for the Vice President to participate in the conference, as it does not align with the Constitution.