Tamil Nadu MPs raise key rail concerns in meeting with Southern Railway GM

MADURAI: A total of 11 MPs representing constituencies in the southern and central districts as well as from Kerala deliberated on various matters like the safety commission report on the Pamban bridge and the status of the Madurai-Aruppukottai-Thoothukudi railway line with Southern Railway General Manager RN Singh during a meeting convened in Madurai on Thursday.

Addressing media persons, MP SU Venkatesan said the railway has started transliterating Hindi words in Tamil and English instead of a translation, which is in violation of the Official Languages Act. He demanded action against the authorities behind the move.

He said he also demanded a written explanation from the railways on the safety commission report that he said mentioned "less safety for the Pamban bridge and for Vande Bharat trains". He also questioned BJP leader K Annamalai’s presence in an official meeting by the railway minister ahead of the inauguration of the Pamban bridge.

Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore wanted the railway to clarify on the status of the Madurai-Aruppukottai-Thoothukudi railway line, which he said is important for the development of the locality. The MEMU service between Madurai-Theni, Madurai-Virudhunagar, Madurai- Dindigul and a few more areas are also need of the hour, he added.

MP Vaiko from the MDMK stressed for the reopening of the Karivalam Vantha Nallur station in Tirunelveli. He also stated that the MPs who took part in the meeting insisted stoppage at stations where the trains earlier stopped. They also demanded operation of new trains and in new routes.

Citing the “increasing” patronage in the Tirunelveli-Chennai route, Tirunelveli MP C Robert Bruce in the meeting with the Southern Railway GM demanded the introduction of a new daily train or one similar to the Nellai Express. He also sought extension of the Madurai - Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express up till Tirunelveli.