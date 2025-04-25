Three Chennai college students drown in Aliyar river near Coimbatore

CHENNAI: Three college students who were studying for their Bachelor's degree at Saveetha College of Physiotherapy in Thandalam near Chennai, were drowned in the Aliyar River in Pollachi on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as P Tarun Viswastharangan, Revanth M and G Joseph Anto Jeniff, according to a report.

The three, along with 25 other students, had visited a private college in Coimbatore to attend a cultural event. After the event, they went on a trip to Aliyar, a popular tourist spot, where the tragedy happened.

It has been stated that while taking bathe in the river near the River Bridge on Friday morning the three students got trapped in a 10-foot-deep pit.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies.

The bodies have been moved to the Pollachi Government Hospital for postmortem.