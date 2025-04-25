TN tourists recount how Jammu & Kashmir locals got them out of harm’s way

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu tourists stuck in J&K after the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam recalled the kindness of local residents in Kashmir in escorting them to safety, after the tourist groups started arriving in batches at Chennai airport in the wee hours of Thursday.

Members from a group of 48 people who arrived here at 8.30 am on Thursday told TNIE that they were even confident enough to finish their last leg of the trip – a round of sightseeing in Srinagar on Wednesday, a day after the attacks, as per their original schedule – before returning home.

Nitish, belonging to Srirangam and part of the group, said the residents there took utmost care in ensuring the group’s safety. “They treated us (the tourists) as if we were family and made it their priority to take us to hotels. They did not see us as Hindus, Muslims or any other religious groups; they saw us as friends,” he said.

Before them, another group had arrived at 1.30 am. They (19 tourists) were taken to their hometowns through travel arrangements made by the state government. The group that arrived at 8.30 am was also taken to the members’ respective hometowns, government officials said.

Suryanarayanan of Srirangam told TNIE, “Some of us in the group woke up late on Tuesday morning which delayed our visit to Baisaran. Otherwise, we would have been at the spot at the same time when the terror attack occurred.”

Suryanarayanan and his wife were part of a group of around 69 people who had gone to Kashmir for a summer holiday. The trip was arranged by a private association based in Chennai, which has members spread across the state.