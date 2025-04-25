Two convicts hurl insults at judge, break court windows

MADURAI: Soon after their conviction in a ganja peddling case, a pair of siblings hurled abuses at the judge and the police in the combined district court complex in Madurai on Thursday evening. They also damaged the glass panes in the office of the special court while being escorted out of the court hall by the police, sources said.

The duo has been identified as A Pandiyarajan (23) and A Jacky alias Prashanth (22).

They along with Pandiyarajan's wife Saranya (20) had been booked by the Keerathurai police for smuggling 25 kg ganja in March 2024. On Thursday, when they were produced before the 1st Additional Special Judge for trial of cases under the NDPS Act, Judge AS Hariharakumar pronounced them guilty and imposed 12 years’ RI with a fine of one lakh rupees each.

Upon hearing this, the irate duo vandalised the office of the special court on their way out of the court hall. Even as they were restrained, they continued to hurl insults at the judge and the police and also threatened to kill the judge when they come out of jail. As none of the staff was near the windows at that time, none except the two siblings sustained injuries.

The Anna Nagar police are investigating.