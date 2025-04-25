Woraiyur scare spreads, nearby residents now prefer water cans and purifiers

TIRUCHY: The recent deaths of four people and the hospitalisation of several others in and around Woraiyur, allegedly after consuming the potable water supplied by the city corporation, have triggered fear not just among local residents but also those in other wards. Now, several of them are taking precautionary measures like using water purifiers and buying water from private dealers to satiate their needs.

Those finding it difficult to afford such alternatives -- like the majority in Woraiyur -- resort to boiling the corporation-supplied water multiple times before consuming. This comes despite the corporation’s efforts to allay public fears by refuting allegations of contamination of the water supply.

L Rajalakshmi, an elderly resident in Thillai Nagar, said, “Although the corporation claims the water supplied by it is safe for consumption, I am still worried. I therefore have ordered for a water purifier online.”

Water purifier companies appear to have sensed an opportunity as TNIE spotted sales executives from such firms distributing flyers on their products at Walkers Track in Anna Nagar on Thursday.

Sathish Kumar, a sales executive with a water purifier firm, said, “We usually see more sales in summer, but this year we are expecting at least a 20% increase. We are also offering discounts ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.”

Meanwhile, Kavitha, who resides in Khajamalai slum, said, “We don’t know if the overhead water tanks are being cleaned properly. Our councillor raised the issue many times but no action appears to have been taken. Thus ever since the Woraiyur incident we’ve started boiling the water supplied by the civic body multiple times.”

When enquired, City Health Officer M Vijay Chandran told TNIE, “We are regularly testing water and there is no need for panic.” Senior officials added the corporation would soon take steps to address residents’ concerns and restore public confidence.