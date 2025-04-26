12 teams to monitor wild boars in Tiruppur district

TIRUPPUR/ERODE: The forest department has formed 12 teams in Tiruppur district to monitor wild boars and shoot them with appropriate permits as needed. A district committee headed by the District Collector and including the District Forest Officer has been constituted to monitor this.

Firearms handling training for field staff of the forest department in these teams is set to begin soon.

Sources say farmers in various districts had expressed their concern to the state government about the damage of crops by wild boars. The government recently issued an order in this regard and stated the forest department may allow the shooting of wild boars roaming in areas more than 3 km from the reserve forest area. Along with this, the government issued various guidelines to the forest department.

As per the guidelines, in Tiruppur, the forest department has now formed 12 teams to monitor and shoot wild boars.

Speaking to TNIE, B Rajesh, DFO of Tiruppur, said, "These 12 teams have been formed with two teams each per forest range. Each committee will consist of the forester of the respective village, the Village Administrative Officer, and the President of the local body. Farmers should inform this team if their farmland is affected by wild boars. The team will conduct an inspection in the relevant area. After the inspection, they will make a recommendation to the forest ranger on whether to relocate the wild boar or shoot it. Forest rangers will issue the permit after due consideration. A district-level committee headed by the District Collector and including the District Forest Officer has been constituted to monitor this."