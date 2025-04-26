After homage to terror victims, Tiruchy ryots fight for talking 1st at grievance redressal meeting

TIRUCHY: The monthly farmers’ grievance redressal meeting, which commenced at the collectorate with a two-minute silence paying homage to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, witnessed moments of chaos soon after as farmer leaders argued with each other over who should be allowed to speak first.

Some also charged others for “dominating the spotlight” at every grievance redressal meeting. After Collector M Pradeep Kumar, who chaired the meeting, brokered peace by assuring to look into the matter, the farmer leaders relented and went on to place demands like completion of desilting works ahead of the opening of the Mettur dam.

Farmer leaders like N Veerasekaran of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Ayilai Sivasuriyan of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to the CPI and P Viswanathan of the Tamilaga Eri and Aattrupasana Vivasayigal Sangam unanimously appealed to the collector to commence desilting works immediately so that they are completed before the release of River Cauvery water from the Mettur dam.

They emphasised that early completion would ensure that the water reaches the tail-end regions for irrigation. Kavundampatti Subramanian alleged that those relying on Uyyakondan river irrigation were suffering from skin infections as sewage and medical waste are being discharged into the river.

He hence wanted immediate steps for ensuring clean water flows through the Uyyakondan. Farmers cutting across outfits also appreciated the collector for facilitating the release of water from the Ponnaniyar dam for facilitating irrigation of Tiruchy farmlands after a gap of 12 years.