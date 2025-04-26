Bill to amend Goondas Act introduced in TN Assembly to punish those who dump medical waste into state

CHENNAI: Law Minister S Regupathy on Saturday introduced a Bill to further amend the Goondas Act, 1982, to punish those who dump bio-medical waste into Tamil Nadu from the neighbouring States.

Accordingly, the Minister introduced a Bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Cyberlaw offenders, Drug offenders, Forest-offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Sand-offenders, Sexual-offenders, Slum-grabbers and Video Pirates Act, 1982, commonly known as the Goondas Act, 1982.

It is also known as Act 14 of 1982. This Act allows the state to detain individuals without trial, preventing them from engaging in "dangerous activities prejudicial to the maintenance of public order".

Though the Agenda of the State Assembly for April 26 mentioned that Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, V Senthil Balaji, would introduce the above amendment Bill, Law Minister S Regupathy introduced it.

It assumed significance since there are expectations that Balaji may step down as minister within a day or two, according to the recent verdict of the Supreme Court.