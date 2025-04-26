Enact law to protect lives of inter-caste couples: NGO

CHENNAI: The Social Awareness Society for Youths (SASY), a human rights non-governmental organisation, has urged the state government to enact a legislation to protect the lives and livelihoods of inter-caste couples. While Chief Minister M K Stalin has stated that there is no need for a separate law to address honour killings, a dedicated law to safeguard inter-caste couples would be a natural extension of the legal recognition already granted to self-respect marriages, said their statement.

Citing government data, SASY noted that 23 honour killings were officially recorded in Tamil Nadu between 2003 and 2019. “However, this figure is an underestimation. Other reports indicate that as many as 190 people were killed for entering inter-caste marriages between 2013 and 2016,” it added.

At present, there are two draft legislations aimed at protecting inter-caste couples. One is the Law Commission’s proposed bill — The Prevention of Interference with the Freedom of Matrimonial Alliances (in the Name of Honour and Tradition) — drafted following the Supreme Court’s observation regarding honour killings.

Additionally, civil society organisations have proposed another draft that builds upon the Law Commission’s version by adding more safeguards. SASY executive director Ramesh Nathan urged the state to form a committee to review both drafts and frame legislation focused on the protection and welfare of inter-caste couples.