Farmers upset with TNEB circular barring free electricity to solar power users

COIMBATORE: A circular of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board barring free electricity connection to farmers who are using solar-powered electricity for agricultural purposes has baffled farmers. However, a TNEB official stated the said circular was revoked last week.
Farmers, meanwhile, said the circular came as a disappointment to farmers who have been waiting for free electricity connection for many years.
"Farmers who are waiting to register with the electricity board for free electricity connection, are installing solar power systems and motor pump sets to irrigate their fields at their own expense and with the help of government subsidies. Also many are farming with the aid of diesel-powered motor pump sets.
A recent circular sent by the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation has created confusion among farmers who were hopeful of getting free electricity connection on the basis of registration," said S Palanisamy, the president of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam.
He further claimed the circular states that "the application of farmers who have installed solar power systems for irrigation in agricultural lands at their own expense or with government subsidy should not be considered for free electricity connection."
"Also, it is said farmers drawing solar power can be provided electricity connection at the rate of Rs 4.80 per unit up to 500 units and Rs 6.95 per unit above 500 units. Even the tariff connection will be provided after getting an undertaking that they would not apply for free electricity connection," Palanisamy said while terming the circular unfair.
Speaking to TNIE on the circular, K Kuppurani, Chief Engineer of TNEB, Coimbatore Region, said, "The said instruction was issued earlier. The TNEB had made it the norm based on a suggestion by the Agricultural Engineering Department. However, it was revoked by the TNEB on April 16. Now, talks are going on with the Agricultural Engineering Department to frame new norms."
Speaking on free power connections, Palanisamy said "three lakh farmers have been waiting for free power connections in the last 10 years and more than half of them have been provided connections."
Free electricity is provided to about 23.56 lakh agricultural power lines in Tamil Nadu. A total of 1.69 lakh new free electricity connections have been provided since the DMK government assumed charge in 2021, he added.