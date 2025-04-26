Farmers upset with TNEB circular barring free electricity to solar power users

COIMBATORE: A circular of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board barring free electricity connection to farmers who are using solar-powered electricity for agricultural purposes has baffled farmers. However, a TNEB official stated the said circular was revoked last week.

Farmers, meanwhile, said the circular came as a disappointment to farmers who have been waiting for free electricity connection for many years.

"Farmers who are waiting to register with the electricity board for free electricity connection, are installing solar power systems and motor pump sets to irrigate their fields at their own expense and with the help of government subsidies. Also many are farming with the aid of diesel-powered motor pump sets.

A recent circular sent by the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation has created confusion among farmers who were hopeful of getting free electricity connection on the basis of registration," said S Palanisamy, the president of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam.

He further claimed the circular states that "the application of farmers who have installed solar power systems for irrigation in agricultural lands at their own expense or with government subsidy should not be considered for free electricity connection."