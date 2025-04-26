Food safety takes a hit in Puducherry as all officer posts lying vacant

PUDUCHERRY: The food safety department in Puducherry has come to a standstill due to a severe staff shortage, raising concerns about the hygiene of food served across the Union Territory.

The department currently has no Food Safety Officers (FSOs) or support staff. The only person handling operations is Dr Balakrishnan, the Designated Officer (DO), who is serving on deputation from the Food and Drugs Testing Laboratory (FDTL). Of the eight sanctioned FSO posts, all are vacant. The last two FSOs, Dhanaraj and Ravichandran, retired in 2021 and 2024 respectively, and have not been replaced.

Without manpower, the department is unable to issue registration certificates and licences, conduct regular inspections or monitor street food vendors and hotels in all four regions of the UT. “We conduct inspections only when there are complaints and staff from the FDTL assist during those occasions,” said Dr Balakrishnan.

The situation is especially worrying given the rise in unlicensed food stalls across Puducherry. Many roadside vendors operate without mandatory registration or licences under the Food Safety and Standards Act. Vendors with annual sales below Rs 12 lakh must register, and those above need a licence. With no staff to enforce the rules, these norms are routinely flouted, said a retired official.