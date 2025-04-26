Governor Ravi vindicating constitutional oath by holding V-C conference: V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar

NILGIRIS: Vice-President (V-P) Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday lauded Governor RN Ravi, who has been in the line of fire from all corners for organising the V-Cs conference. Dhankhar commended Ravi for “this thoughtful initiative” and said he has acted in accordance with the Constitution.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day vice-chancellors conference of state, central, and private universities of Tamil Nadu at the Raj Bhavan, Udhagamandalam.

“The governor is doing this conference because it is his constitutional ordainment. He has taken oath under the Constitution (Article 159). The oath is to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution and the law. By organising such events, which are extremely relevant to the field of education, Governor Ravi is vindicating his oath. I must commend him for this very thoughtful initiative taken by him in 2022 to have conference of vice-chancellors,” Dhankar said.

He said Pahalgam terror attack was a grim reminder that terrorism is a global menace that needs to be addressed by humanity in unison. Dhankhar also appealed to the people to rise above political, personal and other interests to prioritise national interest. Bharat, he said, was the world’s most peace loving nation and her civilisation ethos reflected in “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the doctrine that sees the world as a family) was getting global resonance.

Ravi, and V-Cs joined the V-P in observing a minute’s silence in memory of those killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack in J&K on April 22.