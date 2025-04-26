Madras High Court asks government to shut illegal homestay facilities in Ooty & Kodai, form panel

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the state government to crack the whip on unauthorised homestay facilities being run in the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal immediately and close down those operating without valid licence from the government departments concerned.

It also ordered setting up of a three-member committee headed by the district revenue officer (DRO) in the Nilgiris and Dindigul districts for holding field inspection to check the credentials of the homestays (bed-and-breakfasts).

A special bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the order on Friday while hearing a batch of petitions pertaining to forest-related matters.

The committee will comprise municipal commissioner and district tourism officer.

“A thorough inspection shall be made by this committee to check whether the homestays have obtained proper licence from the tourism department or the local bodies. If they are found to have violated the norms, they must be closed down forthwith,” the bench ordered, adding that the inspection shall be held throughout the hills.

It instructed the authorities concerned to introduce a dedicated mobile number with social media access so as to enable the public to share details of unauthorised facilities or to lodge complaints.

Pointing out that numerous unauthorised homestays are operating in the hill stations, the bench said there is “an urgent necessity” to crack down on them.

The bench also expressed concern about the homestays fleecing tourists during the peak season for offering their services, and wanted the committee to check if these facilities have obtained a proper building plan and whether they have converted a residential building into a commercial one without permission.

It directed the government to file a report on June 20 in this regard.

ePass upper limit

The special bench of the high court permitted district collectors of the Nilgiris and Dindigul to increase the upper cap for issuing ePass for vehicles entering these hill stations by 500 and 300, respectively during the summer festivals such as the Flower Show, Fruit Show and Rose Show