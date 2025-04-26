Madras High Court reverses discharge of TN agriculture minister in two DA cases

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday set aside two orders of a local court in Cuddalore district which discharged Minister for Agriculture M R K Panneerselvam, his wife Senthamizhselvi and son P Kathiravan from two disproportionate assets cases registered against them during the AIADMK regime.

Justice P Velmurugan passed the orders to revive the cases while allowing the criminal review petitions filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against the discharge orders passed in 2007 and 2016. The cases were registered for amassing wealth disproportionate to known sources of income during 1996-2001 and 2006-11.

The judge directed the trial court to frame charges against the accused persons and expedite the trial so as to complete it within six months.

HC quashes defamation case against Edappadi

Chennai: Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan of the Madras High Court on Friday quashed a defamation case filed by DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami for the derogatory comments against him, for want of merits. The order was passed on a plea filed by EPS seeking the court to quash the case pending in the special court for MP/MLAs. He said the case was filed based on the comments he made during

a 2024 LS poll campaign, and

also argued that speech made

during poll campaigns cannot be considered defamation. ENS