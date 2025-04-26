Maps, photographs of Tamil Nadu airports shared online compromise security

TIRUCHY: Classified maps, interior layouts of airport lounges, and photographs taken from sensitive operational areas of Tiruchy, Coimbatore, and other airports in Tamil Nadu are being widely circulated across social media platforms, putting the state’s civil aviation sector under serious security threat. A detailed investigation by TNIE has uncovered multiple instances of such contents being uploaded and shared by users claiming to be aviation enthusiasts.

TNIE’s probe found over 30 active social media pages across platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, many of which are operating under names similar to official airport handles. Although some of these pages carry disclaimers stating they are unofficial, TNIE discovered that at least one such Facebook page displayed the official contact details of a Tamil Nadu airport director, misleading the public into believing it was an official handle.

Among the most alarming findings were runway maps and photographs of aircraft from restricted zones, including runways and Air Traffic Control (ATC) towers. According to a former Regional Executive Director (RED) of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), such images are highly sensitive, and their public circulation poses a grave security threat.