Maps, photographs of Tamil Nadu airports shared online compromise security

TIRUCHY: Classified maps, interior layouts of airport lounges, and photographs taken from sensitive operational areas of Tiruchy, Coimbatore, and other airports in Tamil Nadu are being widely circulated across social media platforms, putting the state’s civil aviation sector under serious security threat. A detailed investigation by TNIE has uncovered multiple instances of such contents being uploaded and shared by users claiming to be aviation enthusiasts.
TNIE’s probe found over 30 active social media pages across platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, many of which are operating under names similar to official airport handles. Although some of these pages carry disclaimers stating they are unofficial, TNIE discovered that at least one such Facebook page displayed the official contact details of a Tamil Nadu airport director, misleading the public into believing it was an official handle.
Among the most alarming findings were runway maps and photographs of aircraft from restricted zones, including runways and Air Traffic Control (ATC) towers. According to a former Regional Executive Director (RED) of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), such images are highly sensitive, and their public circulation poses a grave security threat.
“These runway maps should never be in the public domain. Many of the photos circulating online are clearly taken from inside operational zones, not public terminals. This suggests insider access and is extremely concerning,” the former RED, also a reputed civil aviation expert, told TNIE.
Sources indicate that these leaks have been occurring for over a decade, with many airport directors allegedly ignoring repeated violations. In one instance, a senior officer of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) whose official request for an operational map of an airport in Tamil Nadu was rejected citing security protocols later found the same map freely available on social media.
“I alerted the airport director, expecting immediate action. However, rather than reporting it to the cyber cell or intelligence agencies, the director simply issued an internal memo warning staff against sharing sensitive information with the media. But the media isn’t responsible for this. There’s a well-organised network behind these social media handles,” the MHA officer said.
TNIE has also obtained copies of similar internal warnings issued by multiple airport directors across the state, suggesting a widespread pattern of downplaying the issue. The investigation further revealed that some of these unofficial social media handles receive air traffic and route data even before it appears on official channels.
Senior airport officials confirmed that this would not be possible without the assistance of AAI, ATC, or airline staff. “This clearly indicates an internal leak. There needs to be a robust inquiry into how and why this data is being shared,” a source said
In light of these revelations, TNIE has formally alerted Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Information Technology Division of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Chief Vigilance Commissioner, and the Chief Vigilance Officer of AAI.
A senior intelligence official confirmed that a comprehensive investigation will be initiated into the matter. “This is a serious issue concerning national aviation security. We are examining all possible angles, and an FIR will be filed against the administrators of the social media accounts involved,” the official said.
Intelligence officials also assured that efforts are under way to have the sensitive images removed from the online platforms. The extent of the leak, however, remains uncertain, and authorities are still determining how widely the classified maps have been circulated and who may currently have access to them.