Samsung to invest Rs 1K crore to expand its TN plant: Rajaa

CHENNAI: South Korean electronics giant Samsung will invest Rs 1,000 crore to expand its existing manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur, Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said on Friday.

The announcement comes in spite of the strike by employees of the company associated with CITU-backed union previously and the issue is yet to be fully settled. The decision to invest despite that underscores the company’s continued confidence in Tamil Nadu’s workforce, Rajaa said.

On Samsung, he alleged that there were attempts to divert the investments coming to Tamil Nadu to other states, “thinking it was an opportunity to fish in troubled waters.

However, it was only due to proper handling of this issue by the chief minister that the workers returned to their jobs,” he said. Importantly, Rajaa also announced in the Assembly the setting up of a Taiwanese Industrial Park with an eye on attracting Rs 10,000 crore in investment and generating 20,000 jobs.

“Taiwanese investment already forms a critical part of the state’s FDI profile,” Rajaa said, adding that the park is intended to support their vendors and bolster long-term manufacturing commitments.

Addressing the media later, Rajaa said MoUs valued at Rs 6,64,180 crore were signed at the 2024 Global Investors Meet (GIM). In India, he said, typically the conversion rate of MoUs to actual investments is around 25% to 30%. However, Tamil Nadu has achieved an extraordinary conversion rate of 72%, surpassing its own initial target of 50%.