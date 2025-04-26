Two-year-old girl murdered, mom & her three partners held

TIRUNELVELI: The Thisayanvilai police arrested a 24-year-old woman and her three paramours on Thursday night for their involvement in the murder of her two-year-old daughter and for purportedly providing false information to conceal the crime.

The accused have been identified as S Lingaselvan (29), S Muthusudar (24), L Benjamin (26) and S Brindha (24). The deceased was identified as S Dharshini.

According to the police, Brindha, who fell in love with Sarath and married him, along with Dharshini was staying in a rented house in Mathavankulam.

Sarath has been away in Coimbatore for the past five months where he found employment at a toy shop. Brindha got into an extramarital relationship with the three men.

On Wednesday night, Lingaselvan, Muthusudar and Benjamin fed Dharshini alcohol. When the infant began crying, Lingaselvan assaulted her. She was declared dead on arrival at a hospital.