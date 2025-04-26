Why blame government if vice chancellors shun meet: Minister Govi Chezhiaan

CHENNAI: Countering Governor RN Ravi’s allegation that the vice chancellors of universities were threatened by Chief Minister MK Stalin, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan said intimidation politics is part of BJP’s DNA.

Earlier, Ravi alleged that the chief minister used the police to threaten the vice chancellors to prevent them from attending the conference he convened in Ooty.

Chezhiaan said, “The V-Cs took part in the conference organised by Ravi in the past. But this time, they did not participate. Why? It’s a no-brainer. In the light of the Supreme Court verdict, the V-Cs boycotted the conference. How can the state government be responsible for that?”

The minister contended that the V-Cs know about the Supreme Court verdict but only the governor, despite knowing everything, is doing politics because of his adamancy.

Following the Supreme Court verdict, the governor “unlawfully convened” a vice chancellors’ conference. The vice chancellors did not attend, as they believed it would be unlawful to do so, Chezhiaan said. “If the governor organised the conference without respecting the law, is it necessary for the V-Cs to do the same,” he asked.