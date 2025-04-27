Area under sugarcane cultivation in Dharmapuri district to be increased to ensure smooth mill opertions

DHARMAPURI: The area under sugarcane cultivation in Dharmapuri district could be expanded to about 6,000 hectares (15,000 acres) by the next grinding season.

Dharmapuri administration along with the mill administration of the Subramaniya Siva Cooperative Sugarmill in Harur and the Dharmapuri Cooperative Sugarmill in Palacode are taking steps to increase the area.

Sugarcane cultivation is one of the key crops cultivated in the district. The average area under sugarcane in the district has been about 4,300 ha. However, over the past few years, the cultivation area has been rapidly decreasing. In 2024-25, sugarcane cultivation was targeted for only 2,800 ha and only 31% of this target was achieved, which is about 878 ha.

Because of the low cultivation area and lack of canes for grinding, the sugar mill in Palacode did not function properly. Meanwhile, the Subramaniya Siva Cooperative Sugarmill had ground 1.16 lakh metric tonnes of cane with a recovery of 10.43%. Because of the declining cultivation, the Dharmapuri administration has stepped in and has affixed both the mills the task to improve the cultivation area.