‘Caution note’ for media from governor RN Ravi’s advisor invites criticism

CHENNAI: A note from the governor’s advisor (media and communication) cautioning the media against reporting news on Raj Bhavan based on unspecified sources has attracted criticism. In a post on ‘X’, Thirugnana Sambandam, the advisor, said media should avoid publishing news by citing unspecified sources without verifying it with officials at the Raj Bhavan.

He said publication of such news without verifying the same from the officials would be taken seriously and considered for appropriate action. He appealed to the media fraternity for cooperation in this regard. The Chennai Press Club said mandating that all news items regarding Raj Bhavan be published only after confirmation with authorities concerned amounted to censorship. The club condemned the statement and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

Sambandam’s message came on the second day of the conference of vice-chancellors (V-Cs) of all universities hosted by Governor RN Ravi in Ooty. V-Cs and senior officials of state-run universities have skipped the event, for which Ravi had blamed the government’s ‘threats’ as the reason. Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan had strongly refuted his allegation.