Coastal resilience: Cuddalore, Thoothukudi to get bioshields

CHENNAI: The government has announced a series of initiatives to improve climate literacy, prevent marine pollution and explore the possibility of setting up carbon neutral markets in the state.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Thangam Thennarasu made the announcements while replying to the demand for grants for his department in the Assembly on Saturday. Among the coastal initiatives, the state government plans to create bioshields in Cuddalore and Thoothukudi at a cost of Rs 10 crore to enhance coastal resilience, protect natural ecosystems and support local livelihoods. Similarly, in a Rs 4-crore pilot project under TN-SHORE, the state government will set up three material recovery facilities for plastic waste in Chennai, Ramanathapuram, and Thoothukudi at Rs 1 crore. Separately, trash booms will be introduced to prevent plastic waste from reaching the ocean through rivers at a cost of Rs 4 crore. The waste will be recovered and recycled.

Since Tamil Nadu faces numerous challenges, including emission of greenhouse gases, waterbody encroachments and air pollution, the government is planning to restore Sanjeevi hills in Rajapalayam by removing invasive species and planting native trees at a cost of Rs 5 crore. Additionally, waterbodies in Rajapalayam will be restored at a cost of Rs 16 crore.

Thennarasu said abandoned mines, degraded landscapes and polluted waterbodies will be reclaimed to make way for green spaces and environmental tourism at a cost of Rs 10 crore. As their first step, the government will focus on areas like the mines in Madukkarai.

A sum of Rs 24 crore has been allocated to expand environmental clubs in schools, organise nature camps, and conduct state-level competitions. Infrastructure to support green practices, including solar lighting, rainwater harvesting, composting units, and plastic-free zones, will be developed under Green Schools programme.