‘Decide on customs to be followed in Uthapuram temple’: Madras High Court

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, Dindigul, to initiate suo motu proceedings to decide on the customs or form of worship at the Muthalamman and Mariamman temple of Uthapuram village in Madurai, which was previously closed for over a decade due to communal disharmony.

A bench of justices G Jayachandran and R Poornima gave the direction while disposing of an appeal filed by the Madurai collector, challenging an order passed by a single judge of the court to reopen the temple for worship in July last year, on the ground that it may lead to communal riots and law and order problem.

The judges observed that the main dispute between the parties - Pallar and Pillaimar Community- is related to the form of worship of the 'Thala Virutcham', a peepul tree located within the temple premises. After an elaborate hearing, the two parties reached a mutual understanding regarding the worship of both the deity as well as the tree and filed separate affidavits that they will merely go around the tree without lighting lamps or touching the tree in any matter.