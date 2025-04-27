Engineer drumming up support for chenda melam artistes

In his literary work, Saju recorded that several of the artistes continue to struggle for basic needs. He said many of them were not being provided with proper food and accommodation at the events as well. Their financial struggles are exacerbated by middlemen who allegedly deprive the artistes of the money due to them for their work, he said. G V Suneesh, a chenda melam musician, said Saju's book plays a vital role in spreading the word about their hardships and consistently voicing their demands.

Speaking to TNIE, Saju said that, though being interested since the age of 12, he professionally learnt the instrument during the pandemic by Kannan, a chenda melam musician from Thiruvananathapuram. Besides working as an engineer, Saju plays with his local troupe in events across Kanniyakumari and nearby districts, for which he receives around Rs 1,000 per event. "During non-season, I get to perform at around five events, which doubles during the festival season such as April and May," he said.

Fluent in three languages, Saju has also written two poetry collections -- "Thumithangal" and Neerarunthum Nathi" -- and a book on folk deities "Attumadan Thamburan: History and Kathaipadal", all the books written in Tamil. He completed his undergraduation in civil engineering from St Xavier's Catholic College of Engineering in Nagercoil.