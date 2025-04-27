IP law, litigations offer a promising career for lawyers, says HC judge

CHENNAI: Intellectual Property law and litigations offer a promising career for the potential lawyers with the development of technology, said Justice R Subramanian, judge of the Madras High Court.

He was delivering the inaugural address at the event marking the World Intellectual Property Day celebrations and the AA Mohan IP Lecture Series in Chennai on Saturday. The event was organised by Intellectual Property Association of South India, a body of lawyers.

“Now, we have so much in the way of intellectual property laws. Technology has developed so much. So many branches of this law have come up. The developments are giving rise to new branches,” the judge said.

He noted if the lawyers specialise in IP laws and prove their mettle, they will have abundant opportunity.

A panel discussion, moderated by justices C Saravanan and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy of the high court, on Artificial Intelligence and IP Rights was held. Senior counsels PVS Giridhar, Srinath Sridevan and advocate Rajesh Ramanathan were also part of the panel.

State advocate general PS Raman, president of the association PV Balasubramaniam and Secretary Ramesh Ganapathy also spoke at the event.

Advocate R Sathish Kumar delivered a lecture on the legacy of AA Mohan who was a specialist in IP laws in Chennai. A newsletter was released at the event, in which Justice Abdul Quddhose also participated.