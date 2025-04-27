Pension of former Tamil Nadu MLAs, MLCs hiked

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced welfare measures for former and sitting MLAs in the Assembly.

Responding to demands raised by deputy speaker K Pitchandi and other members, Stalin said the monthly pension for former members of the Assembly and Legislative Council would be increased from Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000, effective April 1, 2025. Similarly, the family pension for the kin of deceased former legislators would be raised from Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,500 per month.

The CM also announced that the annual medical reimbursement limit for former legislators would be enhanced from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh. However, he clarified that though the revised amount will come into effect soon, the additional Rs 25,000 for the current year would be disbursed after amending the relevant rules.

Meanwhile, addressing concerns raised by Congress MLA S Chandrasekar and others regarding the MLAs’ Local Area Development Funds, Stalin said the government has been allocating Rs 3 crore annually for each constituency. However, considering the 18% GST levied on development works under this fund, the government would now bear the GST cost, the CM said.