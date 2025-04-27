Rs 115 crore pre-built industrial units in Erode, Tiruppur to help SC/ST start business

CHENNAI: Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Minister M Mathiventhan on Saturday announced several initiatives to promote entrepreneurship among Adi Dravidars and tribals. Among key measures is the development of pre-built industrial facilities designed to help businesses commence operations quickly with minimal setup, at a cost of Rs 115 crore at TAHDCO industrial estates in Erode and Tiruppur. He made these announcements while replying to a discussion on the department’s demands for grants.

Mathiventhan also announced the launch of the ‘Uruthunai’ scheme at a cost of Rs 40 crore to provide loans to small traders, entrepreneurs and workers through district cooperative banks along with government subsidy. In addition, the TAHDCO New Commercial Complex Scheme will be implemented at a cost of Rs 15 crore to help entrepreneurs set up shops in commercial complexes under the control of local bodies.

To encourage greater participation of SC and ST entrepreneurs in public procurement, Rs 50 lakh has been allocated for TN BEAT Skill Development Training programme. The scheme will offer training in vendor development, registration on Government e-Marketplace portal, financial literacy, business strategies, and digital opportunities.