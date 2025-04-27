UN-linked body has recommended for downgrading NHRC's accreditation: NGO

MADURAI: The Sub Committee of Accreditation (SCA) of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), a Geneva-based, UN-linked body, has recommended downgrading the accreditation of India's National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to 'B' from 'A', expressing concerns over its independence and effectiveness in conforming with international norms, said Henri Tiphagne, the executive director of NGO People's Watch, on Saturday.

Addressing media persons in Madurai, Tiphagne said the NHRC involving police officers in its investigations, lack of transparency in other appointments, and failure in addressing various human rights violations are reasons cited for the commission’s downgrade.

Though the SCA of GANHRI stated it gave several chances to the NHRC to rectify the above issues by deferring its accreditation for two consecutive years, it added sufficient steps were not taken to implement the suggestions.

Calling it a big blow to the country and the commission, Tiphagne blamed the inaction of the commission during the chairmanship of Justices HL Dattu and Arun Mishra. The NHRC has appealed against the decision and the same is pending, he added. Tiphagne, however, expressed hope that the current chairman, Justice V Ramasubramanian, would do the needful to retain the 'A' status.

Meanwhile, the SCA stated in its report that as per GANHRI statutes, a recommendation to downgrade does not take effect for a period of one year. This allows an opportunity for the NHRC to provide the documentary evidence necessary to establish its continued conformity with the Paris Principles, it added.