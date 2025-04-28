Off the cuff | Vijay’s Coimbatore rally turns into chaotic fan frenzy; tests crowd control

When TVK leader Vijay landed in Coimbatore recently for a booth agents’ meet, he had barely stepped out before the streets turned into a scene from an action movie. Fans climbed trees, fences and even on top of each other to get a glimpse of the actor-politician, while traffic came to a grinding halt. Some daring cadres even tried chasing his car, getting through security.

Amidst all this chaos, the police could only throw up their hands. In the end, Vijay’s rally was less about strategy and more about crowd control – and squirrels in sneakers.

Tipsy ride, sober lesson

When Tiruppur city north traffic police stopped a speeding luxury car during a check near Palayakad, they probably didn’t expect a full-blown family soap opera. The driver, allegedly soused, turned out to be the son-in-law of a senior DMK functionary — and he wasn’t in the mood to cooperate. As he argued, another VIP relative swooped in, but the cops stuck to their guns: slapped fine and seized the car. The public cheered the rare sight — police standing tall, even when the political pressure was thicker than the driver’s breath.

No time for debates

Vellore corporation’s “emergency” council meeting was over faster than you could say “house patta”. Three resolutions? Passed in under two minutes, with no discussion. After the meeting, when councillors and journalists reached out to officials seeking answers for other issues, they deflected them with coffee and samosas. Turns out, when in doubt, carbs are the best distraction. Democracy in Vellore: quick, crunchy and best served with chutney.