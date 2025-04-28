Singhvi defends SC verdict on TN governor case; stresses Constitution’s supremacy

CHENNAI: Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi refuted criticisms being made against the recent landmark judgment of the Supreme Court in Tamil Nadu’s case against its governor and said it is the Constitution that is supreme and not the other three pillars of legislature, executive and the judiciary.

Addressing the function where Chief Minister MK Stalin felicitated four senior advocates, including Singhvi, who successfully represented the state in the case, the MP said the framers of the Constitution gave powers to the SC through Article 145 to be its custodian and final interpreter and therefore everyone should respect the verdict.

In what appeared as a veiled reference to the criticism of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar against the verdict, Singhvi said before anyone “shoot their mouth off”, they should understand the meticulous approach of the SC bench that delivered the verdict.

He said, at least on two occasions, the bench prepared a list of ancillary questions arising out of the case and made both parties to present detailed submissions on them.

Though the Constitution is largely unitary in conception and design, it is an “amazing and beautiful paradox” that federalism has now become its basic structure over the last 75 years.

Stalin lauded the efforts of the four advocates and their team for the “historic” verdict that is a victory for democracy, states’ legislatures and their rights.