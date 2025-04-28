Steel bridges to ease trek to Sathuragiri temple; ensure safety from flash floods

VIRUDHUNAGAR: It’s quite a trek to reach the famous Sundara Mahalingam Swamy Temple situated on top of the Sathuragiri Hills, with the fear of flash floods only adding to the woes. But it won’t be an uphill struggle for the devotees in near future, according to HR&CE officials, as walking the long and tiring distance will be made easier with the likely coming of seven steel bridges across streams along the 7-km trekking path which will also keep the fear of potential flash floods at bay.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) officials told TNIE that forest clearance for the project is in its final stages and once approved it will pave the way for the construction to begin.

M Karthik, Joint Commissioner, HR&CE, told TNIE that they anticipate the clearance process to be completed within one or two months.

“Once we receive the clearance, bridge construction will commence and is expected to be completed within six to nine months. The bridges will be able to withstand heavy rainfall and animal movement,” he said.

The temple is accessible via three trekking entry points from the foothills of Sathuragiri – Thaniparai in Virudhunagar district which involves a seven-km trek, Valaithoppu in Madurai (four and a half-km trek) and Varusanadu in Theni (14-km trek). Along the way, the devotees have to cross seven streams to reach the temple.

On regular days, water in these streams is about one to one-and-a-half feet deep. But during heavy rain, it can rise up to seven feet, causing flash floods that may take at least two days to subside.