Tamil Nadu stone quarry owners to cut M-Sand, P-Sand prices by Rs 1,000 per tonne

CHENNAI: The state on Sunday said the Tamil Nadu Stone Quarries, Crusher Units and Lorry Owners Association has agreed to bring down the prices of crushed stone, M-Sand and P-Sand by Rs 1,000 per tonne, which was hiked from April 22.

A government release said a meeting with the office-bearers of the association held at the secretariat on Sunday also discussed the demands put forth by the association on April 25.

The announcement from the government came at a time when there are reports from various parts of the state that the stone and quarry owners in Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Perambalur and Karur districts have increased the rates of M-Sand, P-Sand and blue metal despite the fact that these prices were hiked two months ago.

The release said the demand of the association that the seigniorage fee on ordinary stone should be Rs 33 per tonne has been accepted and a G.O. in this regard would be issued soon.