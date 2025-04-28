Tender coconut stalls by farmers to open at five railway stations in Madurai division

MADURAI: In a first, Southern Railway has allowed farmers to set up tender coconut stalls on platforms at five prominent stations in the Madurai railway division. The stalls are likely to be opened this week.

The initiative, which will benefit passengers during the summer season and farmers, is part of ‘one station one product’ (OSOP) concept, which aims to promote indigenous products, crafts, and local entrepreneurship.

Currently, there are 44 OSOP shops at 33 railway stations in the Madurai division. Encouraged by their success, railways has now permitted tender coconut sales at Madurai, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Dindigul, and Thoothukudi stations.

Though sufficient drinking water facilities are available at railway stations, tender coconut remains a popular choice among passengers during summer, thanks to its natural cooling properties and health benefits.

“A farmer has been shortlisted for the scheme in Madurai, while selections for the other four stations are pending. Depending on passenger demand, more locations may be considered for tender coconut stalls”, said an official.

The shopkeeper, preferably a farmer or from an economically weaker background, will have to pay Rs 1,000 for a 15-day permit. The permission for running the tender coconut stalls will be valid for two-three months. Prices of tender coconuts will be fixed according to local market rates. The railway officers will conduct regular checks to ensure compliance.