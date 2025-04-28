TN relaxes norms for regularising residential encroachments across state

CHENNAI: The state government has relaxed the norms for regularisation of residential encroachments in Chennai and surrounding areas (Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur).
The government has also relaxed certain norms for all other parts of the state, including urban and rural areas. The norms relaxed are related to the annual income of families, the extent of regularisation and fixation of land value.
The Cabinet approved these relaxations in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin on April 17 and the G.O. was issued on April 26. The guidelines for regularisation of residential encroachments were issued on February 21. According to the G.O., the annual family income for eligibility to receive a free house site patta has been enhanced from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for this one-time regularisation scheme and will be applicable to the entire state.
In case of tribal people who are unable to produce documents for occupancy of more than 10 years, the district-level committee will examine the proposal and send its recommendations to the state-level panel for approval.
For families in Chennai, Tambaram and Avadi corporations whose annual family income is less than Rs 5 lakh, the maximum extent of regularisation is three cents or actual extent occupied, whichever is less. Under this, two cents will be regularised free of cost and an additional extent not more than one cent, at land value.
However, for families whose annual family income is more than Rs 5 lakh, the extent of regularisation is three cents or actual area occupied whichever is less, upon collection of land value.
For families living in urban areas (all corporations), municipalities and town panchayats, if their annual income is below Rs 5 lakh, the extent of actual area occupied or two cents whichever is less will be regularised free of cost. The additional area occupied or one cent whichever is less will be regularised on collection of 25% of land value.
As regards urban and rural areas in the state, if the annual family income is above Rs 5 lakh and Rs 12 lakh (not an income tax payee), the extent of actual area encroached or two cents whichever is less will be regularised on collection of 50% of land value. Additional area occupied or one cent whichever is less will be regularised on collection of 100% land value.
For the families whose annual family income is above Rs 12 lakh (income tax payee), the extent of actual area encroached or three cents, whichever is less, will be regularised on the collection of 100% of the land value. This will apply to both urban and rural areas.