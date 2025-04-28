TN relaxes norms for regularising residential encroachments across state

CHENNAI: The state government has relaxed the norms for regularisation of residential encroachments in Chennai and surrounding areas (Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur).

The government has also relaxed certain norms for all other parts of the state, including urban and rural areas. The norms relaxed are related to the annual income of families, the extent of regularisation and fixation of land value.

The Cabinet approved these relaxations in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin on April 17 and the G.O. was issued on April 26. The guidelines for regularisation of residential encroachments were issued on February 21. According to the G.O., the annual family income for eligibility to receive a free house site patta has been enhanced from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for this one-time regularisation scheme and will be applicable to the entire state.

In case of tribal people who are unable to produce documents for occupancy of more than 10 years, the district-level committee will examine the proposal and send its recommendations to the state-level panel for approval.

For families in Chennai, Tambaram and Avadi corporations whose annual family income is less than Rs 5 lakh, the maximum extent of regularisation is three cents or actual extent occupied, whichever is less. Under this, two cents will be regularised free of cost and an additional extent not more than one cent, at land value.