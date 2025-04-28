TN seeks RBI relaxation on EMI norms for cooperative bank gold loans above Rs 2 lakh

CHENNAI: After a section of the gold loan customers of the cooperative banks in the state expressed difficulty in repaying the principal and interest on monthly basis as per the recent directive of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for jewel loans above Rs 2 lakh, the cooperation department has approached the RBI through NABARD, requesting relaxation of the monthly repayment norms.

The revised norms had come into force from December last year.

According to officials from the department, bullet gold loans — typically repaid in full at the end of 12 months — are capped at Rs 2 lakh based on the borrower’s profile. However, loans exceeding Rs 2 lakh have to be repaid through equated monthly installments (EMIs), covering both principal and interest over a 12-month period.

“Traditionally, many farmers who lack land documents opt for gold loans at an interest rate of around 9.5%. Depending on their capacity, they repay interest every three to six months, or annually. Under the new RBI rule limiting gold loan tenure to 12 months, customers borrowing up to Rs 2 lakh have been closing and re-pledging loans the next day. But those with loans above Rs 2 lakh don’t have that flexibility and are required to pay EMIs,” an official explained.

These borrowers have expressed their inability to manage the high EMIs and have often got into verbal duels with the banking staff. “For loans above Rs 2 lakh, the EMI burden is significant and unaffordable for many. We have submitted a request to the RBI through NABARD, seeking leniency in repayment conditions,” the official added.