Udhayanidhi lays foundation for Rs 82 crore projects; inaugurates hockey stadium work in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin laid the foundation stone for 132 new projects worth Rs 82.14 crore including the construction of a 6,500-sqm international standard hockey stadium with artificial turf at a cost of Rs 9.67 crore in Coimbatore on Sunday.

At an event held in RS Puram, he also inaugurated 54 completed projects worth Rs 29.99 crore and distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 239.41 crore to 25,024 beneficiaries.

Speaking at the event, Udhayanidhi said the DMK government has been implementing welfare schemes for all sections of society. “Women have made over 700 crore free trips using Vidiyal Payanam scheme. Under Puthumai Penn scheme, a monthly

assistance of Rs 1,000 is provided to 3.5 lakh women,” Udhayanidhi said. He added that as per the announcement made by Chief Minister MK Stalin, applications will be collected from women who have been left out of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme from July.

Udhayanidhi also inaugurated a Rs 10.36-crore automatic paneer plant with a production capacity of two tonnes per day at the Coimbatore District Cooperative Milk Producers Union. He distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 13.73 crore to 2,240 members of women self-help groups.

Minister for Electricity V Senthil Balaji (who later resigned) and Minster for Human Resources Management Kayalvizhi Selvaraj were present.