Vijay promises a corruption-free government; urges TVK cadre to make voting a celebration

COIMBATORE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay urged functionaries to make people cast their votes to their party and make polling a celebration akin to temple festivals.

Vijay said this while addressing a gathering of TVK’s booth committee members in the western region, on the last day of the party’s two-day conference held in Coimbatore on Sunday.

“There will be no compromises and we will go all-out to do good for the people,” Vijay said.

“We are going to form a corruption-free government and for this, booth committee members and cadre should meet voters in person. TVK will form a government that will be honest and transparent. This is the message that should be carried to the people,” he added.

Activities of the cadre, especially booth agents, are important for electoral victory, the actor-turned-politician said, calling them the party’s backbone.

Recalling former chief minister CN Annadurai’s quote ‘Go to the people, live among them, learn from them, serve them, plan with them, start with what they know and build with what they have’, Vijay said they can establish a government as clean as the Siruvani, if they put in the effort.