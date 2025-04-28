We feel safe, at home in TN; we are treated with dignity: Kashmiri students

TIRUCHY: Amid reports of Kashmiris pursuing college in states away from their home coming under physical attack and facing threats following the Pahalgam terror attack, those studying in Tamil Nadu say they feel protected and are being treated with dignity.
Nasir Khuehami, national convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, said that the students in Tamil Nadu are in constant touch with the chief minister’s office in Srinagar, which in turn is coordinating with the TN authorities to monitor the situation.
“We did not get any distress calls or complaints of harassment by any right-wing Hindutva groups or anyone from Tamil Nadu. Whenever incidents happen elsewhere, Kashmiri students are often forced to prove their nationalism, but in Tamil Nadu, we are treated with dignity, without prejudice,” he said.
Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan told TNIE that all Kashmiri students across institutions are safe.
“We are alert to any concerns and have asked colleges to report any untoward incidents. District collectors have been instructed to take cognisance of the situation. Even if minor threats arise, immediate steps will be taken to ensure students’ security,” he said.
Echoing him, Tamil Nadu public department Special Secretary Sajjansingh R Chavan stated that no incidents targeting Kashmiri students have been reported so far. Officials estimate over 500 Kashmiri students are enrolled across Tamil Nadu, including in Chennai, Vellore and other cities.
One such student at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology said, “After the Pahalgam incident, I went to college like it was any normal day. Teachers and friends showed concern and even told me that if needed, I could bring my family here.”
Another pursuing higher education at VIT’s Chennai campus said, “Our home is 3,000 km away and Tamil Nadu feels like a second home. In other states, Kashmiri students were forced to skip exams and hide. But here, people reached out with messages of solidarity, in WhatsApp groups and in person.”
A Kashmiri resident who spent seven years studying at Annamalai University said, “I never felt like an outsider. Even during crises, people stood by us, unlike in parts of northern India where Kashmiris often face backlash. Tamil Nadu will always be my second home.”
He, however, described a climate of fear at the educational institution in Chandigarh where he is currently studying.
“Since the (Pahalagam) incident, I haven’t stepped outside except in college buses. Faculty and students remain inside the hostel. The Punjab IG met us and provided us a help desk number for emergencies. But the fear is palpable.”