We feel safe, at home in TN; we are treated with dignity: Kashmiri students

TIRUCHY: Amid reports of Kashmiris pursuing college in states away from their home coming under physical attack and facing threats following the Pahalgam terror attack, those studying in Tamil Nadu say they feel protected and are being treated with dignity.

Nasir Khuehami, national convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, said that the students in Tamil Nadu are in constant touch with the chief minister’s office in Srinagar, which in turn is coordinating with the TN authorities to monitor the situation.

“We did not get any distress calls or complaints of harassment by any right-wing Hindutva groups or anyone from Tamil Nadu. Whenever incidents happen elsewhere, Kashmiri students are often forced to prove their nationalism, but in Tamil Nadu, we are treated with dignity, without prejudice,” he said.

Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan told TNIE that all Kashmiri students across institutions are safe.

“We are alert to any concerns and have asked colleges to report any untoward incidents. District collectors have been instructed to take cognisance of the situation. Even if minor threats arise, immediate steps will be taken to ensure students’ security,” he said.

Echoing him, Tamil Nadu public department Special Secretary Sajjansingh R Chavan stated that no incidents targeting Kashmiri students have been reported so far. Officials estimate over 500 Kashmiri students are enrolled across Tamil Nadu, including in Chennai, Vellore and other cities.