'Well executed masterplan enabling scientific corruption,' says Madras HC on cash for job scam

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday observed how the marks of the meritorious candidates were fabricated in the “cash for jobs” scam was a well-executed master plan, enabling scientific corruption.

The marks of the meritorious candidates were fabricated in the “cash for jobs” scam, for appointment as junior engineers and assistant engineers for the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) when V Senthil Balaji was the minister for Transport in 2015.

The observation was made by a division bench of justices R Subramanian and G Arul Murugan while hearing the writ appeals filed by A Nambi Venkatesh and others, whose marks were allegedly “lowered” so as to favour less meritorious candidates to be appointed, challenging the order of a single judge.

They filed a writ petition in 2021 seeking to quash the selection orders issued for appointing 33 junior engineers (JE) and 63 assistant engineers (AEs) in 2015 following a notification issued on November 2, 2014, by the MTC during the tenure of Senthil Balaji.

The single judge (Justice Vivek Kumar Singh), in his order dated December 13, 2024, refused to quash the selection order and, instead, directed the MTC authorities to make a “fresh consideration” of the grievances of the petitioners. Challenging this order, they filed the appeals.