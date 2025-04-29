Beer party at DMK meeting in Tirukoilur gets roasted on social media

KALLAKURICHI: The serving of beer to DMK cadres during a review meeting in Tirukoilur on Sunday has drawn flak on social media.

Sources said the meeting was organised by the DMK Kallakurichi south district unit for the youth wing booth organisers and deputy organisers of Tirukoilur unions, at a private hall in Sandaipettai.

Kallakurichi South District secretary and Rishivandiyam MLA Vasantham K Karthikeyan, along with DMK Rishivandiyam constituency in-charges, participated in the meet and reviewed poll-related tasks.

After the meeting, a non-vegetarian feast accompanied by beer bottles was allegedly arranged for over 700 organisers by three union-level functionaries. Photos and videos showing beer bottles placed alongside food plates on dining tables and youth members posing with them were circulated widely on social media.

Many users slammed the incident, pointing to DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi’s remark that “liquor is spoiling many families.” Party sources alleged the photos were leaked intentionally by some persons within the party. A senior DMK functionary from Tirukoilur said, “Almost all parties provide liquor during meetings with lower-level cadres, but in secret.”