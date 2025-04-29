‘Consider plea seeking murder charge in encounter death’

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed Madurai city police commissioner to consider a plea from a 55-year-old man seeking registration of murder case against a police inspector who had shot dead his son V Subash Chandra Bose (29) in an alleged encounter on April 1.

In his petition, N Veerapathiran (55) also sought CBCID probe into his son’s death. Justice P Dhanabal directed the commissioner to consider the plea and take a decision about registering FIR as per NHRC guidelines, within two weeks.

Veerapathiran said his son Bose was falsely implicated in the murder of Kaleeswaran alias Glamour Kali on March 22. Though Bose, allegedly at the advice of police, had gone to Chennai for work, a special team arrested him on March 30 and brought him to Madurai. They kept him under illegal detention and tortured him.

On April 1, inspector Boominathan of Jaihindpuram police station filed a complaint in which it was stated that Bose tried to escape in a car, following which the police chased after him and shot him in self defence. Though an FIR has been registered against Bose in this regard, it has not been uploaded in the police’s official website, Veerapathiran alleged.