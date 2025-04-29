Cops granted 4.48 lakh days of weekly offs, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said a total of 4.48 lakh days of weekly offs have been granted to police personnel from grade-II constable to head constable ranks, and 67,233 fortnightly offs to special sub-inspectors (SSIs) and sub-inspectors (SIs), stressing the government’s commitment to the welfare of the police force.

Replying to MLA M Sinthanai Selvan’s questions during the Assembly session, Stalin also said that views on discrepancies in police salary structures have been collected and are under government review. On promotion issues, he clarified that promotions are decided by the respective district and city police heads, and that there is no provision for state-wide promotions based solely on state seniority.

Responding to MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, Stalin said the murder of auditor Ramesh had occurred during the previous AIADMK government’s tenure and that the case was still pending.

Assuring that Tamil Nadu would never face “Kashmir-like incidents”, he urged the Union government to release funds without imposing conditions like mandatory implementation of a three-language policy.

He also sought Vanathi Srinivasan’s support for the state’s developmental and educational initiatives.

Countering Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami’s allegations on the law and order situation, Stalin said Tamil Nadu has recorded reduced crime rates, zero custodial deaths since 2022, massive drug seizures, swift delivery of justice, expanded CCTV surveillance, and large-scale police recruitment under the DMK regime.