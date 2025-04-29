Four-year-old girl drowns in water storage tank at kindergarten in Madurai

MADURAI: A three-and-a-half-year-old girl drowned in a water storage tank during a summer daycare camp at a private kindergarten school in KK Nagar of Madurai on Tuesday.

The incident came to light around 11 am when school staff searched for the missing girl, A Aarudhra from Uthangudi, and they found her lifeless body in the tank near the ground-floor toilet.

The exact circumstances of her death are unclear, but police believe she accidentally slipped into the open water storage tank, which stands 2 meters high and 8 meters depth. Despite being rushed to a private hospital, the girl was declared dead.

The police have detained the school correspondent, Vidhya, and a few more teachers for further inquiry and have shifted the body for post-mortem examination. An investigation has been launched by the Anna Nagar police.