Jellyfish found near Ramanathapuram shore

RAMANATHAPURAM: Huge swarms of jellyfish have been spotted in the shallow waters, notably within five nautical miles from the shore, near Rameswaram and Cherankottai coast for the past two days. Though marine biologists said it is part of the species’ seasonal movement, traditional country boat fishermen claimed that the large numbers of the sea animal close to the coast has affected fishing operations.

Three different species of jellyfish -- largely found in Gulf of Mannar and Palk Strait -- were spotted in several areas, including Cherakorrai, Agni Theertham, and even along the shores of Rameswaram and Pamban, with swarms of the animal spotted in shallow waters.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior scientist from ICAR - Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), Mandapam, said around seven types of jellyfish species are spotted in the area. Every summer, three to four species of jellyfish would swim across the waters within five nautical miles, before returning to the deep sea.

Fishermen and tourists have been advised to use vinegar to treat jellyfish stings. Teams have been deputed to constantly monitor the movement of jellyfish along the coastal areas, said sources. On the contrary, the jellyfish swarms spotted in shallow waters have left traditional country boat fishermen distraught, as they claimed it has greatly affected fishing operations in the area.

A Vasanthan, a traditional country boat fisherman from Olaikuda village in Rameswaram, said, “Compared to previous years, the number of jellyfish has seen a notable increase this year. Usually, two types of jellyfish species would be spotted in the area, but Chrysaora jellyfish are also spotted near the shore this year.”

The sting of the chrysaora species -- commonly called sea nettles -- causes more irritation, he said, adding that shellfish divers would also be greatly affected by the seasonal movement of the sea animal.